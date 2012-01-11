Eugenio Berzal

Number of players

Eugenio Berzal
Eugenio Berzal
  • Save
Number of players players soccer football
Download color palette

A slider to specify the number of players per team in soccer's site I'm working on.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 11, 2012
Eugenio Berzal
Eugenio Berzal

More by Eugenio Berzal

View profile
    • Like