Allie

Hello Dribbble!!

Allie
Allie
Hire Me
  • Save
Hello Dribbble!! first shot after effects animation after effects motion design 2d animation design animations motion graphics shot hello thankyou thanks aftereffects motion animation 2d illustration firstshot dribbble debut
Download color palette

Big thanks to @Rade Stjepanovic for inviting me to dribbble! I enjoy creating animations, UI/UX prototypes, illustrating, and building websites.

Thanks for checking out my first shot!

View more of my work at www.alliecornell.com

Allie
Allie
Graphic, Web & Motion Designer
Hire Me

More by Allie

View profile
    • Like