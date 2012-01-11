Patricia Howitt

Wineshop

Wineshop
Here's what I was working on before I branched off to do Jonathan's 'No Effect" Challenge. Gradients galore. Cutting the gradients called for color changes to make it vibrant, I thought. Comments welcome.

Posted on Jan 11, 2012
