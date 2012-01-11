Zoltar Illustration for Wired Magazine Italy

🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I created this piece for Wired Magazine Italy for an article on Douglas Coupland who wrote the biography of Marshall McLuhan. Coupland explained in this biography how McLuhan thoughts of late 60s were so illuminated and are not totally understund even half century later. But McLuhan had also predicted a lot of things which have now been realized thanks to technology and internet. The Zoltar Fortune Teller Machine was used to illustrate the article.