Zoltar Illustration for Wired Magazine Italy

I created this piece for Wired Magazine Italy for an article on Douglas Coupland who wrote the biography of Marshall McLuhan. Coupland explained in this biography how McLuhan thoughts of late 60s were so illuminated and are not totally understund even half century later. But McLuhan had also predicted a lot of things which have now been realized thanks to technology and internet. The Zoltar Fortune Teller Machine was used to illustrate the article.

Posted on Jan 11, 2012
