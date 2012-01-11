Chris Gerringer

Droog Tony droog vector rat green
It's an honor to be Dribbbling with all of you!

This is a recent Illustrator sketch I did of my stuffed rat Tony as a Droog. Ironically, I was drafted by Tony_Leo. Thanks Tony!

Posted on Jan 11, 2012
