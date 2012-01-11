Krysti Murray

holy moley me oh my!

holy moley me oh my! holy moley my oh youre the apple of eye silkscreen screenprint print poster edward sharpe and magnetic zeros
Inspired by Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeros- 'Home':
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DHEOF_rcND8&ob=av2n

• 11"x15"
• 5 color silkscreen
(including metallic gold ink & a gloss varnish apple pattern)
• Printed on Cougar Smooth Opaque 100 lb. Cover in Natural
• Signed and Numbered

http://www.etsy.com/listing/70065192/me-oh-my-silkscreen

