No Effects Challenge - Logo9

No Effects Challenge - Logo9 no effects no gubbins challenge wine store
I've been working on this (with effects) and decided it would be a great exercise to take up your challenge and 'de-effect' it, Johnathan. Herewith ....

Rebound of
The 'No Effect' Challenge
By Jonathan Ogden
Posted on Jan 11, 2012
More by Patricia Howitt

