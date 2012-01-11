Manuel Masia @pixedelic

Knights Vs Dragons

Knights Vs Dragons illustration t-shirt
Just finished a simple illustration with SketchBook Pro and my brand new Wacom... my new loves :-)
Scoring at this moment on Threadless, if you like: http://threadless.com/submission/393913/Knights_vs_Dragons

Posted on Jan 11, 2012
