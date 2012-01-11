iPhone gaming controller

🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
My ideal iPhone accessory!
I hate digital buttons, this will be an immediate buy! Should we start a funding round on Kickstarter? :)
Update
Unfortunately Kickstarter only allows US-based accounts, also I have zero knowledge of hardware design and iOS frameworks, actively looking for some help on this! Feel free to follow and contact me on Twitter
Update 2
I am already aware of iCade and Razer's Project Fiona. There are elements missing out from the shot (and from those devices for that matter) that will be made public once this idea advances to the next stage.
Thanks for the amazing response, keep them coming! :)