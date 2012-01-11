Omni

154th International Print Exhibition Catalogue

We recently completed Exhibition Print Catalogue, for The Royal Photographic Society.

The Royal Photographic Society’s International Print Exhibition is the longest standing exhibition of its kind in the world. During its long history of over 150 years, it has gained a reputation for showcasing a wide range of genres and styles of photography, with cutting edge prints being shown alongside traditional work.

http://www.rps.org/

