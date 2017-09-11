M S Brar

Food Landing Page

M S Brar
M S Brar
Hire Me
  • Save
Food Landing Page page landing ui trending modern website interface gradients design creative food app
Food Landing Page page landing ui trending modern website interface gradients design creative food app
Download color palette
  1. food_landing_page.jpg
  2. real_pixels.jpg

Hi dribbblers,
I've decided to share with you a landing page from an website that I've been working on.

Get more updates here:
INSTAGRAM | TWITTER | BEHANCE

For Project Enquiries -
💌 Email: hello@msbrar.com

View all tags
Posted on Sep 11, 2017
M S Brar
M S Brar
⠿Freelancer ⠿Product Designer
Hire Me

More by M S Brar

View profile
    • Like