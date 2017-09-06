Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Alisa Blinova

NYC icon

Alisa Blinova
Alisa Blinova
  • Save
NYC icon new york empire state building nyc building night round icon
Download color palette

Icon I made for our @DataArt accounts for Dribbble and Behance.

Inspired by my first New York visit <3

View all tags
Posted on Sep 6, 2017
Alisa Blinova
Alisa Blinova

More by Alisa Blinova

View profile
    • Like