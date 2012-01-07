Mariusz Zawistowicz

Baby On Board Badge

Baby On Board Badge freebie psd badge baby yellow blue pink foot icon
Welcome in New Year. I was very busy during Christmas. 27 of December born my little daughter Nina:) I’m really happy father. In this occasion today’s freebie are Baby On Board Badges - Get Free PSD Now >

Posted on Jan 7, 2012
