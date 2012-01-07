Magdalena Dymanska

Happy Hours

Magdalena Dymanska
Magdalena Dymanska
  • Save
Happy Hours webdesign blog food coffee cute
Download color palette

Working on a redesign of the Polish blog: http://happykrakow.blogspot.com

View all tags
Posted on Jan 7, 2012
Magdalena Dymanska
Magdalena Dymanska

More by Magdalena Dymanska

View profile
    • Like