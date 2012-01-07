Gregg Coppen

Game On!

Gregg Coppen
Gregg Coppen
  • Save
Game On! debut cinema4d photoshop
Download color palette

Thanks for the invite @michelemacklin, happy to be making my first shot!

I used Cinema 4D and Photoshop in this and am stoked to have an excuse to do some creative fun stuff for the sake of it.

Watch this court!

View all tags
Posted on Jan 7, 2012
Gregg Coppen
Gregg Coppen

More by Gregg Coppen

View profile
    • Like