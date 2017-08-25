Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
GSK - Sick Day

GSK - Sick Day pain healthcare health cartoon flat vector loop gif animated gif
One of six loops for Glaxo Smith Klein's Global Pain Index. This one is about calling in sick.

Posted on Aug 25, 2017
