Jessica Levitz

Yelp Literati

Jessica Levitz
Jessica Levitz
  • Save
Yelp Literati yelp design illustration books
Download color palette

Still working on this, will be adding more texture and dimension, but happy with it so far. Feedback welcome!

View all tags
Posted on Jan 6, 2012
Jessica Levitz
Jessica Levitz

More by Jessica Levitz

View profile
    • Like