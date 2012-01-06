Randy Brito

Grado Ingeniería De Edificación *

Randy Brito
Randy Brito
  • Save
Grado Ingeniería De Edificación * university typography name degree career
Download color palette

My brother's career has recently had problem related to the name of the degree. Finally they left the name the same, but with a super asterisk in every document and webpage...

This is the way I see his career now. I hope the buildings they'll build in a few years doesn't have a big asterisk in the top xD!

View all tags
Posted on Jan 6, 2012
Randy Brito
Randy Brito

More by Randy Brito

View profile
    • Like