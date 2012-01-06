Drew Albinson

All Greek Reunion Concepting 2

All Greek Reunion Concepting 2 greek fraternity sorority university college drake bulldog discus logo mark shirt cup mug branding vector stroke line geometric pantone spot color classical print digital illustrator illustration typography
Another attempt at a mark that would be put on shirts and cups for Drake University's 2012 All Greek Reunion. Drake's mascot is an english bulldog, so I tried to blend that with the classical greek statue of a discus thrower.

