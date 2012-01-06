Mike Scriber

Client Documents App

Mike Scriber
Mike Scriber
  • Save
Client Documents App web app textures app blue green
Download color palette

First: I'd like to thank Brandon Moore for the Dribbble invite.
http://dribbble.com/BrandMooreArt

Secondly: I can't get into to much detail, but I'm converting a desktop app into a web app. As well for the "Add" button I used Mads Ejsing free Resource posted the other day
http://dribbble.com/shots/370511-Free-Resources-for-web-design

View all tags
Posted on Jan 6, 2012
Mike Scriber
Mike Scriber

More by Mike Scriber

View profile
    • Like