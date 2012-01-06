Mud!

Shave The Whales

Mud!
Mud!
  • Save
Shave The Whales mud illustration threadless
Download color palette

This is my first Threadless submission! The whale beard would be flocked (that means it'd be fuzzy). If you like it, please vote for it here: http://www.threadless.com/submission/393031/Shave_the_Whales
If it gets printed, my dogs will get to eat good food.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 6, 2012
Mud!
Mud!

More by Mud!

View profile
    • Like