Lookbook App - Tour

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
Thinkific
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This is tour & trends for Lookbook iOS App. 📲
Idea is to highlight main features of the application in a simple way. I decided to use card based approach and down the road, I plan to add subtle motion.
Since this is the first iteration I also wanna test more fluid on boarding with an explanation of the features directly in the app with coach marks. And then eventually test each version against each other.
________
📸 More screens and details on my Instagram