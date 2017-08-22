Lookbook App - Tour

This is tour & trends for Lookbook iOS App. 📲

Idea is to highlight main features of the application in a simple way. I decided to use card based approach and down the road, I plan to add subtle motion.

Since this is the first iteration I also wanna test more fluid on boarding with an explanation of the features directly in the app with coach marks. And then eventually test each version against each other.

________

