Nick Tarasov

🏦 Google Bank Application Concept - Loan

Nick Tarasov
Nick Tarasov
  • Save
🏦 Google Bank Application Concept - Loan money ux ui chat app ios animation bank credit loan material interaction
🏦 Google Bank Application Concept - Loan money ux ui chat app ios animation bank credit loan material interaction
Download color palette
  1. google_bank_shot_loan_by_humbleteam.gif
  2. ae_flow_credit.jpg

Check the full Behance case study

Hi everybody 😉,

Google knows a lot about you. You trust it your business correspondence, personal messages, search history and pictures of your cat. While many fear this overwhelming exposure, you can make this inevitability work for you. You know who else is gathering information about you? Banks. So it’s only natural to put those two in the same room and let them talk.

One app, many banks.
----
Google bank will know enough to figure out your rating. And with rating being good you can place a loan application, receive offers from various banks and pick the most adequate. It’s now you who will choose the bank, not vice versa.

w/ @Kowalsky @Sergey Krasotin @Anton Stupnev

Illustrations by amazing @German Kopytkov

--

Looking for interface creators? Would like to help you! Email us info@humbleteam.com 💙

View all tags
Posted on Aug 22, 2017
Nick Tarasov
Nick Tarasov

More by Nick Tarasov

View profile
    • Like