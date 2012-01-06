Sam Coxon

drool

Sam Coxon
Sam Coxon
  • Save
drool illustration sam coxon
Download color palette

Digital print created specially for my dribble debut. The image is actually a long portrait format with the 'drool' running all the way to the bottom. Click on below link to see an animated gif I made :
http://samwozere.co.uk/archive/dribble/drool.gif

View all tags
Posted on Jan 6, 2012
Sam Coxon
Sam Coxon

More by Sam Coxon

View profile
    • Like