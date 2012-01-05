Evan MacDonald

M Sketch

lettering typography initial capital flourishes swash italic
Just sort of fooling around. I really like the asymmetrical symmetry, and I am embracing the imperfections (for now). It seems a tad bit right-heavy, but I think it's just fine.

"M" is for... ?

Posted on Jan 5, 2012
