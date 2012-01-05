Claire Coullon

The Funtasty sketches

Logo sketches for Lukáš' company that works with iPhone and Facebook app development. They were looking for something fun but professional, casual, youthful and innovative. The top three were the initial set of designs and the bottom right one, the final sketch after some revisions. I'm currently working on finalizing the vector (which thankfully now has some massively improved 't' crossbars) and fixing up the details.

