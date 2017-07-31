Durham Distillery Landing Page

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Day 3 of Daily UI – I created a landing page for my favorite gin from Durham Distillery. Clean and minimal, contrasting to their complex details in the packaging design. Their stuff is the TRUTH, y'all. (Durham Distillery, if you're reading this somehow... Hire me. I luhh you. <3)