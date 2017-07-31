Courtney Walker

Durham Distillery Landing Page

Day 3 of Daily UI – I created a landing page for my favorite gin from Durham Distillery. Clean and minimal, contrasting to their complex details in the packaging design. Their stuff is the TRUTH, y'all. (Durham Distillery, if you're reading this somehow... Hire me. I luhh you. <3)

Posted on Jul 31, 2017
