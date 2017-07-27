Good for Sale
Voicu Apostol

Liquid Music Player

Voicu Apostol
Voicu Apostol
Hire Me
  • Save
Liquid Music Player animation blue itunes gif player music water liquid fluid

Circle – Liquid Small Music Player

Price
$4.99
Buy now
Available on pixroad.com
Good for sale
Circle – Liquid Small Music Player
$4.99
Buy now
Download color palette

Circle – Liquid Small Music Player

Price
$4.99
Buy now
Available on pixroad.com
Good for sale
Circle – Liquid Small Music Player
$4.99
Buy now

A small music widget with fluid animation

Explore more resources at www.pixroad.com

View all tags
Posted on Jul 27, 2017
Voicu Apostol
Voicu Apostol
In love with pixels. 𝚌𝚎𝚛𝚙𝚘𝚠.𝚌𝚘𝚖
Hire Me

More by Voicu Apostol

View profile
    • Like