Logo Design - Official Rocket League Discord

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Official Logo for the Rocket League Discord with over 35,000 members!
So this is the final logo for the official rocket league discord server, I was asked to design a logo that both attracted the attention of the user but kept a unique feel.
Check out the discord server here: https://discord.gg/rocketleague