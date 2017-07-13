Jack Earsman

Logo Design - Official Rocket League Discord

Jack Earsman
Jack Earsman
Hire Me
  • Save
Logo Design - Official Rocket League Discord esports mascot mascot mascot logo esports rocket league discord discord rocket league photoshop illustrator design logo design logo
Logo Design - Official Rocket League Discord esports mascot mascot mascot logo esports rocket league discord discord rocket league photoshop illustrator design logo design logo
Download color palette
  1. rocketleaguediscordshot.png
  2. rocketleaguediscordservericonfinished.png

Official Logo for the Rocket League Discord with over 35,000 members!

So this is the final logo for the official rocket league discord server, I was asked to design a logo that both attracted the attention of the user but kept a unique feel.

Check out the discord server here: https://discord.gg/rocketleague

Jack Earsman
Jack Earsman
UI/UX Desgner @ Hunted Cow Studios
Hire Me

More by Jack Earsman

View profile
    • Like