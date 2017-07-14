Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Alejandro Ramirez
Aerolab

Higher n' higher

Alejandro Ramirez
Aerolab
Alejandro Ramirez for Aerolab
Higher n' higher school education icon badge design illustration moon spaceship rocket plane paper balloon
Higher n' higher school education icon badge design illustration moon spaceship rocket plane paper balloon
  1. badges.gif
  2. draft-udacity-badges.png

Here's a look at the badges we did for @Udacity 's Scheduler app. We're really happy with how using elements associated with flight conveys a sense of going further and faster, which was what we wanted users to feel when using the app.

You can also check out the whole thing at: https://aerolab.co/udacity

ps. you can check some sketches attached ✎✐✏︎

Aerolab
Aerolab
