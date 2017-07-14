Higher n' higher

Here's a look at the badges we did for @Udacity 's Scheduler app. We're really happy with how using elements associated with flight conveys a sense of going further and faster, which was what we wanted users to feel when using the app.

You can also check out the whole thing at: https://aerolab.co/udacity

Here’s some more Aeromagic for ya’ ✨

Our website – Facebook – Twitter – Instagram

ps. you can check some sketches attached ✎✐✏︎