I was browsing Facebook around the end of finals when I found an article from our school paper, sharing some graduates’ thoughts on graduating without a job lined up. The hopelessness in that article bothered me for days, and even when I compiled a list of resources that I knew, it just didn’t feel enough

I’ve been so aware of the pressures and stigmas that go around being a graduate choosing a different path, and I hate it. I hate that there’s this unspoken expectation for a person to have their life all planned out once they graduate. Doesn’t that just lead to more adults who look at something new and immediately say that they can’t learn it?

We should be giving people the freedom to explore. We should be giving people the mindset to take any opportunity to learn, no matter what stage in life they are. So, I say, be a freshman of life instead

P.S. Taking action is important too, so expect some more of these over the month, and you can read more about why I started the series at http://www.shannellechua.com/freshman-of-life/