Bad Romance - Overview

Our latest animated typeface goes by the name of Bad Romance. The rough vectorized brush strokes of Bad Romance are at their best with a bit of randomness in position, size and rotation. It also pairs really well with clean sans serifs for some nice contrast in typographic classifications. Or add a hard drop shadow to get that nice grindhouse film title style.
Type design & animation Natanael Ginting
Illustration @Thomas Rohlfs
Animation François Cauderlier