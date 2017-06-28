Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Bad Romance - Overview

Our latest animated typeface goes by the name of Bad Romance. The rough vectorized brush strokes of Bad Romance are at their best with a bit of randomness in position, size and rotation. It also pairs really well with clean sans serifs for some nice contrast in typographic classifications. Or add a hard drop shadow to get that nice grindhouse film title style.

Type design & animation Natanael Ginting
Illustration @Thomas Rohlfs
Animation François Cauderlier

Creating animated typefaces for Adobe After Effects.
