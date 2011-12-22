Matthew LeGrice

Bling Blang in real life

Bling Blang in real life laser bling blang necklace jewelry acrylic chain
After some laser cutting, spray painting, epoxy and going to the bead store to get some holes drilled, the thing is live and delivered to The Polish Ambassador himself.

Rebound of
Mockup of some bling blang for The Polish Amabassador
Posted on Dec 22, 2011
