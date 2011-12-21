Pitchgrim

Bison sketch

Pitchgrim
Pitchgrim
  • Save
Bison sketch sketch illustration pencil bison
Download color palette

This is a 20" x 30" image I've been working on.

View all tags
Posted on Dec 21, 2011
Pitchgrim
Pitchgrim

More by Pitchgrim

View profile
    • Like