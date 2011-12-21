Borbás Geri

Custom alert view for tangram!

Borbás Geri
Borbás Geri
  • Save
Custom alert view for tangram! ui alert tangram eppz transparent notification alert view
Download color palette

Custom alert views in tangram! are a bit more lightweight than the framework's alerts.

A3d360d17140b84be81be44c008572c9
Rebound of
tangram! puzzle selector
By Borbás Geri
View all tags
Posted on Dec 21, 2011
Borbás Geri
Borbás Geri

More by Borbás Geri

View profile
    • Like