Fantasy characters

Fantasy characters grolsch fantasy illustration real setting
i was really lucky that Grolsch bought this project and I was actually paid for doing theese illustrations. took some pictures in the city then drew some ugly fantastical characters as seamless as I could, you can see the whole project on my website. cheers

Posted on Dec 21, 2011
