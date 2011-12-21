Matt Yow

personal icons

Matt Yow
Matt Yow
Hire Me
  • Save
personal icons poor vision hipster glasses beer coffee pipe music americuh icons hell yeah identity
Download color palette

I put together a few icons for my personal identity that I'm still molding. I've got a new site design in the works and these are just supporting characters.

Matt Yow
Matt Yow
Designing strategic identities
Hire Me

More by Matt Yow

View profile
    • Like