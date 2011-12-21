Maki Myers

Monk HTML5 Template Freebie

html template freebie
Been working on ideas for a new WP theme so I've posted an html template freebie of whats going on so far! Would really love some feedback on this template. You can preview or download it here

Posted on Dec 21, 2011
