Curved Box Shadow

Curved Box Shadow pseudo-elements css css box shadow
Dynamic Width Curved Box Shadow. It can be pesky and most people default to images. Don't give in!

http://jsfiddle.net/apticknor/FgtSj/

Posted on Dec 21, 2011
