Gina

Gina photoshop 70s retro illustration cartoon girl portrait
Gina enjoys the smell of her science textbook, and pinning butterflies to boards for her collection. She also suspects tater tots were preemptively invented to fuel humans in space.

View the full size available as a print at my store: http://society6.com/aronjs/Gina-HJY_Print

Posted on Dec 20, 2011
