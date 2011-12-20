🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Gina enjoys the smell of her science textbook, and pinning butterflies to boards for her collection. She also suspects tater tots were preemptively invented to fuel humans in space.
View the full size available as a print at my store: http://society6.com/aronjs/Gina-HJY_Print