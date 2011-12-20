Some Icons

Carlos Colón

Carlos Colón
Carlos Colón
icons design clean simple app ui user interface ribbon
Here is just a few icons out of the MANY that I've been designing for our new ui. Created in Illustrator, perfected in Photoshop.

Posted on Dec 20, 2011
Carlos Colón
Carlos Colón

