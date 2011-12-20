Alexander Bickov

Greestmas Icon (O2, CO2)

Greestmas Icon (O2, CO2) greestmas icon design graphic design trees christmas
One more icon for interactive infographics and greeting card in one
http://bickov.com/projects/greestmas-greeting

Posted on Dec 20, 2011
