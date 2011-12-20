Lock/Unlock UI

Inline site editor.The idea is you 'unlock' the page to edit it, then you can click to edit titles, text, images, by clicking them on your actual site.

You unlock to edit.

You make your changes to text, titles, etc.

You lock to save the changes ( which saves a draft but does not make the changes live)

You can then simply leave and publish at another time ( say in a batch with other changes , or after a peer review), or make it live right away.

Forgive some of the strange gradient behavior, its a gif!