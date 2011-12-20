Lock/Unlock UI

🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Inline site editor.The idea is you 'unlock' the page to edit it, then you can click to edit titles, text, images, by clicking them on your actual site.
You unlock to edit.
You make your changes to text, titles, etc.
You lock to save the changes ( which saves a draft but does not make the changes live)
You can then simply leave and publish at another time ( say in a batch with other changes , or after a peer review), or make it live right away.
Forgive some of the strange gradient behavior, its a gif!