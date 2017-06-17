Nenad Milosevic

Ableton Live Redesign - Clip Types

Nenad Milosevic
Ableton Live Redesign - Clip Types session clips plugin au vst ux daw user unsolicited ui redesign live interface gui design ableton
UPDATE: Giving back to the community!
You can now download all the PSDs from my GitHub page: https://github.com/nndmlsvc/ableton-live-redesign or directly from my website: http://nenadmilosevic.co/graphics/psd/ableton-live-redesign-by-nenad-milosevic.zip

🖖

Clip types and states. Read full article about my @Ableton Live Redesign here: http://nenadmilosevic.co/ableton-live-redesign/

🎛️🎚️

