Ableton Live Redesign - Clip Types

UPDATE: Giving back to the community!

You can now download all the PSDs from my GitHub page: https://github.com/nndmlsvc/ableton-live-redesign or directly from my website: http://nenadmilosevic.co/graphics/psd/ableton-live-redesign-by-nenad-milosevic.zip

🖖

Clip types and states. Read full article about my @Ableton Live Redesign here: http://nenadmilosevic.co/ableton-live-redesign/

🎛️🎚️