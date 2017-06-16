Dribbble iOS App - 3D Touch

Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Did you hear the news? We launched Dribbble's official iOS app!

Here's a preview of the 3D Touch feature—which lets you quickly peek at animated GIFs from shot streams.

Thanks for all your feedback so far! There's a new update available that fixes bugs you've reported. Additionally, we'll have more updates coming soon that include mobile uploading, activity and push notifications, Apple TV, and more.

This shot features work by @Oliver Sin. Go check out his work!

Posted on Jun 16, 2017
