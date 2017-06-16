Dribbble iOS App - 3D Touch

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Did you hear the news? We launched Dribbble's official iOS app!
Here's a preview of the 3D Touch feature—which lets you quickly peek at animated GIFs from shot streams.
Thanks for all your feedback so far! There's a new update available that fixes bugs you've reported. Additionally, we'll have more updates coming soon that include mobile uploading, activity and push notifications, Apple TV, and more.
This shot features work by @Oliver Sin. Go check out his work!