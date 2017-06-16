Dribbble iOS App - 3D Touch

Did you hear the news? We launched Dribbble's official iOS app!

Here's a preview of the 3D Touch feature—which lets you quickly peek at animated GIFs from shot streams.

Thanks for all your feedback so far! There's a new update available that fixes bugs you've reported. Additionally, we'll have more updates coming soon that include mobile uploading, activity and push notifications, Apple TV, and more.

