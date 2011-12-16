The Skins Factory

This shot shows the deletion tray extended while a user is dragging an Angry Birds app icon to the tray for deletion. We added a pulse animation to denote activity & motion while an icon is in "play".

After deletion, the tray pulls back into the toolbar. Please note: No birds were harmed in the making of this user interface.

Angry Birds is © Rovio. UI elements © 2011. EXO PC. All Rights Reserved.

You can view our website at: http://www.theskinsfactory.com

Posted on Dec 16, 2011
