Miro Keller

Solomon Logo

Miro Keller
Miro Keller
  • Save
Solomon Logo logo investment corporate africa turbine movement import export serious business
Download color palette

Logo for an investment company based in Africa.

The shape of the logo should resemble Africa, and the main inspiration for the components was blades of a turbine, which should suggest energy and movement, representing the import and export business sector. The colors are related to the main areas of activity, mainly gold and minerals. Finally, the image at the bottom should reinforce the african vibe of the overall style.

View all tags
Posted on Dec 16, 2011
Miro Keller
Miro Keller

More by Miro Keller

View profile
    • Like