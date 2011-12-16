Dado Queiroz

Guitar Illustration, WIP

Guitar Illustration, WIP
Working on the aging and damaging system, under close supervision of the guy who thought of the app, iOS developer and guitar freak Ahmed Salama.
Will hopefully advance a little more over the weekend. Feedback welcome!

Posted on Dec 16, 2011
