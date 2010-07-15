Kris Black

Squaregirl Rebound

square contrast black script handwritten
I don't think you need to create a square letter or graphic as that is too literal but contrasting the geometric Archer with a script font, like House Industries Studio Lettering Sable, it creates a contrast between your (square) design side and your "girly" side. At least that's how I see things.

Posted on Jul 15, 2010
