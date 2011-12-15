Nikhil Nigade

Faceless Void

Inspired by David Lanham's recent illustration, I wanted to try a similar technique with some of my favorite characters from the upcoming game by Valve: DOTA 2.

Based off the original painting by Kunkka.

His torso armor, hands and weapons coming up next. So excited to work on this.

